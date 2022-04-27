Kids plant pinwheels for Child Abuse Prevention Month

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - For the first time in over two years, the National Elementary Honor Society was able to plant a pin wheel garden.

The garden comes to life every year in an effort to raise awareness for child abuse prevention month.

The pinwheel is a national symbol of hope.

Roughly 730 kids took part in the event over at Barbara Fasken Elementary Wednesday morning.

Liz Garcia, the school’s sponsor says, “The kids get very excited because they do get to come and put a pinwheel for every dollar that they donate, and it raises it awareness for the community around us.”

Kids raise funds throughout the month and every dollar raised equals a pinwheel.

In the end, the school was able to raise about $700.

The funds raised will go to local organizations such as Pillar, the Salvation Army and Casa Hogar.

