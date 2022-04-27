Laredo PD holds National Crime Victims’ Rights event at TAMIU

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - In honor of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, Texas A&M International University and the Laredo Police Department held its Rights Access Equity event for all victims.

Several local organizations attended the event in order to spread awareness on resources and services that can help victims heal.

Local officials and students who assisted at the event spoke out about the campaign and how crime victims should speak up.

Local TAMIU student Rodrigo Gonzalez says, “It’s something that they need to be open about and I think that if you hold it in, it’s going to be much harder for yourself and I think to let others know so that others can be there for you, come for you and everything.”

In honor of National Crime Victim’s Week, the Laredo Police put together a fair that wishes to help victims of any kind trying to seek desperate help.

From DPS to Scan and even Pillar were some of the nonprofit organizations that took part in the event.

Gonzalez was one of the several TAMIU students who attended the event.

He received plenty of information such as safe prevention methods from participating agencies that he plans to share with others.

Gonzalez says this information needs to be heard because it’s important for people to know.

Victims of crimes such as child abuse, sexual assault and domestic violence are important to help because it’s something that happens, but it is not often reported.

According to the Office for Victims of Crime webpage, “Crime Victim’s Week is a week of enforcing victims’ rights, expanding access to services, and ensuring equity and inclusion for all who are in need.”

For over 40 years, this week has challenged the nation to confront and remove barriers to achieving justice for all victims of crime.

Laredo Police Officer Cordelia Perez says people are sometimes misinformed about the assistance provided and tend to suffer in silence about their personal abuse.

Officer Perez says, “Criminal justice sometimes is misunderstood, you know a lot of the times victims are shamed and blame for these self-happenings and that is very unfair. So we have a lot of education programs that middle, high schools, colleges and universities that empower women as well as our boys to make sure that they are always aware of their surroundings.”

Crime victim’s coordinator Norma Garcia says victims of sexual assault domestic violence and even child abuse are able to receive assistance through several programs local agencies offer.

Garcia says, “There’s a state program called victims compensation, so they have their own guidelines, some of the services they have available are counseling and other services called lost wages, that if the victim is out of work, because of the crime they can apply for that, and they will get those pay days recovered. They also have a program called relocation, and this is only for victims who suffered from domestic violence, sexual assault that happened on their own residence, for human trafficking and for stalking. And then we also have some services for victims of homicide, for families of the murdered victims, they can come and apply for assistance for funeral expenses.”

Garcia says Laredoans who are victims of any kind should seek their respective services needed.

For more information, you call 956-795-3160.

Garcia says there has been a low number of registered victims who have applied for the program.

