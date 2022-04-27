Advertisement

Laredo resident receives citation for violating city’s wild animal ordinance

By Alex Cano
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo resident who allegedly kept a tiger cub at their home received a citation.

According to the City of Laredo, the individual was in violation of the city’s dangerous wild animals’ ordinance.

The citation ranges between $500.00 to $2,000.

The case remains under investigation and has been turned over to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service agency.

The tiger was identified as a Bengal tiger and is on the endangered list.

The cub was removed from a Laredo home by the Laredo Police Department and Animal Care Services.

KGNS reached out to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department on the case, they sent a statement saying, “On Friday morning, Laredo Police Department and the Webb County Sheriff’s Office reached out to Texas Game Wardens regarding the discovery of a tiger cub in a private home. In this instance, Game Wardens provided guidance on local facilities, transportation and veterinarians that could assist.”

The cub was taken to an animal sanctuary in Dallas.

