LBJ Wolves softball team gearing up for first playoff round

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The LBJ softball team is gearing up for another playoff run.

The lady wolves finished the season in second place of district with a record of nine wins and only three losses.

LBJ is riding a three game winning streak where the offense has been on fire in the batter’s box scoring a total of 36 runs in the last three games.

As far as pitching comes, they’ve also been keeping the stat sheet pretty clean only allowing one run in the last game against district rival United South.

LBJ senior Vivica Garcia spoke about the feelings that have led up to this game and what makes this team special.

Garcia says, “It’s really nerve racking but exciting because it’s the second time since last year that we’ve made the playoffs and I’m really happy that I was a part of this team the chemistry and the girls have talent and they’re really nice and it’s really good because every day I come it makes it fun and it makes me want to come to practice and it makes me want to play good.”

The wolves will take on the Harlan Hawks Friday at seven from Alice in a one game-winner-take-all situation.

