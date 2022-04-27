LC students hold health and nutrition presentation

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Nursing students from Laredo College took some time to teach the public about nutrition and health.

On Wednesday morning, LC Vocational Nursing Students held an informative presentation at the Laredo Health Department.

Students were able to speak with people about different topics including hypertension, drug and alcohol abuse, and postpartum depression, just to name a few.

Local student Homero Contreras says this was an opportunity for him and his classmate to share some of their knowledge and skills.

Contreras says it was to inform others on what they have learned throughout the semester, and he believes it’s important for the community to know.

The teaching presentation is part of the nursing programs curriculum.

