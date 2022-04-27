Martin High School inducts 11 Tiger Legends

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was a day to remember for dozens of alumni who graduated from Laredo’s oldest high school gathered at the Martin High School Library.

Many of them come from different walks of life, but they were all joined together for one purpose.

A group of eleven individuals got inducted into Martin High School’s Tiger Legends.

Dr. Alfredo Ramirez Jr. was one of the eleven that was presented during Wednesday’s ceremony.

He graduated from Martin High School in 1988.

Ramirez got a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in political science and educational administration in Laredo, then headed to Austin where he received his Ph.D. and worked in education.

Dr. Ramirez says, “To be able to be selected as one of the Tiger Legends is truly a big honor and so I hope to share this honor with the entire class of 1988.”

Currently, Ramirez serves as Interim associate provost at TAMIU. He says his tie to the high school and his experience shaped what he wanted to do.

“My grandfather was a 1946 graduate of Martin High School, and he was a World War II Veteran who got educated after the war. He was a teacher at Laredo ISD for 30-plus years and an administrator with the school district, so I fell in love with the educational industry”, said Ramirez.

Ramirez’s says his father’s passion for getting an education and earning a degree in business administration inspired him to do the same.

Cristina Segura says Ramirez and the other 10 inductees were all selected by a jury.

Segura says, “They are pillars of our society they could be that they are graduated from Martin high school of course and some are distinguished army veterans’ marine’s city council members teachers’ educators. It’s the gambit of different professions.”

When it comes to molding young minds, Ramirez advises younger generations to soak up their time in school and learn.

Dr. Ramirez says, “Spend time with your teachers and other heroes in your community those are the people that are going to have the most influence in your life, learn from them spend time with them then let that be your guide to your future.”

Each year new Tiger Legends are inducted into this hall of fame and celebrated with a special ceremony.

The 2022 Martin High School Tiger Legend inductees include 11 graduates from the Class of 1962 through the Class of 2010. They are Agustin Gomez- 1962, Dr. Alicia Salinas-1965, Juan Cisneros – 1966, Javier Vera – 1970, Esteban Reyes Jr – 1974, Luis Valdez-1982, Alberto Ruiz – 1983, Jorge Montemayor – 1985, Dr. Alfredo Ramirez, Jr., Ph.D. – 1988, Ricky Jaime -1998, and Alberto Torres-2010.

