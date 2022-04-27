Mercy Ministries to offer free physicals this weekend

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Young athletes who are looking to go into sports next school year will have a chance to get a physical before the start of the season.

Mercy Ministries of Laredo is inviting student athletes to take advantage of its weekend health clinic.

Potential athletes will get a chance to get a free health screening, physical, blood exam as well as tetanus shots.

Blood exams, educational material and vaccines will also be available for adults who accompany the student athletes.

Sister Rosemary Welsh says not only are the providing a physical but also information on how to take better care of their health.

Welsh says, “They are going to be able to receive information, I think more important on how can they be good citizens in school, how they can be good leaders that they stop bullying that they make right decisions and then they’ll receive a really good physical, while they are here, their parents can come in and we can examine them and we’ll also check triglycerides, what’s their blood pressure, their BMI we’re going to give information on nutrition.”

The event will take place Saturday, April 30th from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For more information you can call 956-718-6810.

