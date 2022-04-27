Advertisement

Morning Clouds, Sunnier, Hotter Afternoons

By Richard Berler
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Warm moist gulf air has returned in the lower atmosphere. Higher up, desert air is expanding above our area from the south and west. This will bring late night and morning low clouds. Each afternoon, the drier air higher up will stir in enough to mix the low cloud deck into higher based scattered cumulus clouds. temperatures will rise to the low 90′s Thursday afternoon, and trend upwards during the weekend and early next week.

