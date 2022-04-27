Advertisement

National Crime Victims Rights Week: Helping local victims

By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:42 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - This week is National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, a moment to help those who have been affected by a crime find their justice.

The theme for this year is rights, access, and equality for all victims.

Every year, several law enforcement agencies nationwide gather to shed light on the topic.

Norma Maldonado with the Laredo Police Department’s Crime Victims Unit says people are unfamiliar about the services the department provides to those who have been a victim of a violent crime.

Maldonado says some of these victims could be entitled to compensation and even have their medical bills taken care of as well as receive counseling.

This year the Laredo Police Department will hold a special crime victims fair at the TAMIU Student Center for those who would like to know more about the services they provide.

The event will take place on Wednesday, April 27.

For more information, you can call 956-795-3160.

