Pet of the Week: Apollo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In this week’s edition of Pet of the Week, the Cat Village at LAPS is searching for a home for Apollo.

Apollo is about seven months old and has been with the shelter since February.

He is neutered and microchipped and is ready for a new place to call home.

Best Friends for Life is a nonprofit organization that dedicates themselves to helping our feline friends and making sure that more cats are spayed and neutered.

If you would like to adopt Apollo, you can call the LAPS Cat Village at 956-286-2375.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.