Play ball: Opening day for the Tecos

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The time has come for opening day for the Tecolotes of los dos Laredos at UniTrade Stadium.

After an off season of ups and downs away from the field, it’s time to focus on that task at hand and that means getting those K’s and homers in.

First pitch is set for 7:30 p.m. from UniTrade with the Tecos hoping to make it a second win against Monclova and their stash of former major leaguers.

