TAMIU Border Lit initiative to donate student-authored books

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Members of Texas A&M International University’s Border Lit initiative will hand off roughly 100 student-authored books to representatives from the TAMIU Lamar Bruni Vergara partnership during a special ceremony.

During the ceremony, TAMIU Border Lit members will provide reading and viewing opportunities and talk about the importance of literacy outreach, as well as the launching of a new website.

Donated book sets will reside in literacy centers in TAMIU-LBV literacy partnership schools across Laredo.

Members of TAMIU Border Lit include current students and alumni of the college of arts and sciences’ multicultural children’s literature course, which promotes representation of border communities in children’s literature.

The ceremony will take place at TAMIU in the great room located on the third floor of the Sue and Radcliffe Killam Library.

