Temporary services at the consulate of El Salvador in Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The consulate of El Salvador in Laredo will be offering a service not usually done here in the Gateway City.

From Wednesday, April 27 until Sunday, May 1, the consulate is holding a fair for Salvadorans in the area in order to obtain the DUI, Documento Único de Identidad. It is a document that identifies the people of El Salvador. In addition to serving as an identification, it is also necessary to vote in municipal or presidential elections.

The fairs will be held at their office at 6010 McPherson Road #410 and will go from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. People interested in these services need to bring a form of identification, such as a passport or a birth certificate. The fairs are also being held at their office in San Antonio.

The consulate also provides a range of services such as visa and passport processing as well as document legalization. The consul general of El Salvador in Laredo, Fatima Flores, says, “it’s also very important to register the births of Salvadoran children who are born here in the United States. Also, one of our other services is the repatriation of bodies, due to the unfortunate deaths of people who try to reach the U.S. We work in coordination with Webb County to be able to send the bodies back to El Salvador.”

The consulate in Laredo offers their services to Salvadorans who reside in Zapata, Eagle Pass, Uvalde, and other cities in the region. It’s estimated that there are about 300 to 400 Salvadorans here in Laredo alone.

If you have any questions, you can contact the consulate’s office at 888-301-1130, 956-701-3852, or 956-701-3853.

