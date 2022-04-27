Traffic stop leads to more than $40,000 in cash

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - A traffic stop by a Webb County Sheriff’s Office deputy led to the discovery of more than $40,000 in cash.

It happened on Tuesday, April 26, at around 9 p.m. at the corner of West Olive Street and Barcelona Avenue. Deputies searched the area and located a black bag containing about $43,000. Jose Alberto Cavazos, 49, was arrested on two outstanding warrants, including burglary of habitation and terroristic threats. He was taken to the Webb County jail, his bond set at $30,000. A second man was detained for questioning and later released.

Jose Alberto Cavazos (49) (Webb County Sheriff's Office)

“It is quite clear that these monies come from criminal activity and the investigation continues,” said Sheriff Martin Cuellar. The Sheriff’s Office reminds the community to report any suspicious activities by calling their hotline at 956-415-BUST (2878). You may be eligible for a cash reward.

Sheriff’s Office traffic stop leads to discovery of approximately $43,000 (Webb County Sheriff's Office)

