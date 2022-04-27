Vista Nueva residents asking for more security in neighborhood

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A subdivision in east Laredo is seeing its fair share of crime.

The Vista Nueva Homeowner’s Association is speaking out about recent cases of vandalism and property damage happening around the neighborhood.

KGNS News obtained a video showing a group of juveniles allegedly attacking a resident with a bb gun.

Authorities have confirmed that they have taken reports of several incidents that have happened in the area but could not specify the type of incidents reported.

However, residents say they are fed up and they are asking for more police presence in the area.

Local resident Ricardo Salinas says, they have seen people smoking in the area, as well as graffiti that has damaged the parks.

Salinas goes on to say that they got permission to install cameras to monitor the area.

The subdivision is near the UISD Student Activity Complex.

Some of the neighbors say they have seen graffiti sprayed at the baseball field.

The district says they have had to cleanup the area and remove the graffiti.

