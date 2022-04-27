Warm and muggy Wednesday

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The weather might feel a little breezy but don’t let it fool you, that humidity will make it feel warmer than what it really is.

On Wednesday we started out in the low 60s and we’ll see a high of about 85 degrees by the afternoon.

Expect those chances of rain to hang in there until the evening hours.

As we head into Thursday, the heat will make a comeback giving us a high of about 91 degrees.

Expect these 90s to stick around into Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Those chances of rain could return on Monday, but temperatures will remain in the upper 90s.

It looks like we’ll start the month of May with some slight chances of rain and high heat and humidity.

