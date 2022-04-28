Advertisement

7-month-old baby shot and killed in Ohio

Toledo Police said that a baby, Desire Hughes, was killed after shots were fired into a vehicle.(Source: Gray News)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:58 AM CDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - A 7-month-old baby was shot and killed Wednesday,

Toledo Police said that Desire Hughes was killed after shots were fired into a vehicle belonging to her father, Jeremiah Hughes, WTVG reported.

Officers responded to a hospital where the baby was being treated for at least one gunshot wound.

Hughes, 20, was driving when occupants of an unknown vehicle fired shots into his car at the intersection of Jackman Road and Hillcrest Avenue, police said.

The father was grazed by a bullet and released from the hospital.

At this time, no suspects are in custody, police said.

