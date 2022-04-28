Advertisement

Appropriations bill secures 70 million for colonias and rural water projects

By Ruben Villarreal
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 1:37 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Seventy million dollars will soon be going towards funding for grants to support colonias and other communities covered under the Rural Water and Waste Disposal Program.

That announcement comes from Congressman Henry Cuellar who is a senior member of the house appropriations committee.

Cuellar says the funding will help provide clean drinking water and waste disposal systems in rural areas and colonias in south Texas.

The appropriations bill also secures two million dollars for NeighborWorks Laredo.

The funding will be used to support colonias residents in Webb and Zapata counties with the weatherization of over 110 homes.

