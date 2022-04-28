Bulldogs bulldoze Longhorns on the field

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Wednesday night brought a pair of rivals together for their regular season finale with the district title on the line.

The Alexander Bulldogs, a game up on United in the standings came into this one but Longhorns won their only other head-to-head matchup.

The game started with United holding a two-run lead but that wouldn’t last long, the Bulldogs came out swinging in the top of the fourth scoring two runs in the process.

Things will remain tied until the top of the sixth with Alexander getting two more runs taking the lead from the Longhorns.

After several attempts to get back on the board, Alexander would get the outs and keep the lead.

Alexander avenges their loss to United from earlier in the season as they win tonight four to two locking up the district championship and number one seed into the playoffs.

United finishes third in the district behind Eagle Pass.

Tempers flared a little after the game as the Bulldogs celebrated towards the Longhorns dugout.

Luckily cooler heads would prevail, and it didn’t look like anything drastic happened as both teams still have the playoffs to look forward to.

