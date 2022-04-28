Charred car in south Laredo linked to possible arson

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A car goes up in flames in one south Laredo neighborhood and it all leads to a possible case of arson.

The charred remains of a 2007 Nissan Altima are still at the 3300 block of Chacota Street. The owner of the car says it happened on early hours of Wednesday morning on April 27. The owner says he checked his surveillance cameras. According to him, a person broke the driver’s window and that’s when flames appeared and ultimately enveloped the car.

Firefighters were able to get to the scene and put out the blaze. There were no injuries or other damages related to the fire. The suspected arson is still under investigation.

