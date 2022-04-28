Advertisement

Charred car in south Laredo linked to possible arson

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A car goes up in flames in one south Laredo neighborhood and it all leads to a possible case of arson.

The charred remains of a 2007 Nissan Altima are still at the 3300 block of Chacota Street. The owner of the car says it happened on early hours of Wednesday morning on April 27. The owner says he checked his surveillance cameras. According to him, a person broke the driver’s window and that’s when flames appeared and ultimately enveloped the car.

Firefighters were able to get to the scene and put out the blaze. There were no injuries or other damages related to the fire. The suspected arson is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

File photo
Webb County inmate found dead in his cell
Firefighters injured in rollover accident
Three Laredo Firefighters injured in fire truck rollover
Laredo Police foil human smuggling attempt
Laredo Police find several people inside box truck
Reyna Bar
Laredo bar banned from selling alcohol
LC names sole finalist
Laredo College names sole finalist in its president search

Latest News

Prom Safety Hosted by UISD
UISD and Laredo Crime Stoppers share prom safety tips
take back day kgns
Drug Take Back Day
take back day kgns
take back day kgns
Laredo Police foil human smuggling attempt
Laredo Police Department Rescues 77 Undocumented Immigrants
Laredo Police Department Rescues 77 Undocumented Immigrants