COVID-19 vaccines available at two UISD campuses

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you need a COVID-19 vaccine, United Independent School District will be offering all phases of the vaccine at two of their campuses on Thursday, April 28.

On the north side of town, you can get your shot at the United High School Ninth Grade campus which is located at 2811 Hook ‘Em Horns Boulevard. If you’re on the south side of town, you can go to the United South High School Ninth Grade campus at 3819 Aguanieve Drive.

Vaccines will be offered at both locations from 3:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. You can click here to register.

