Four United Longhorns sign for soccer

By Ryan Bailey
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was a day to remember for four United High School athletes who got a chance to sign letters of intent to play at the collegiate level.

The Longhorns saw two boys and two girls all sign on the dotted line.

Jorge Mares Salinas will be staying close to home as he inked with TAMIU, his teammate Gilbert Aguire will head north to play at Texas A&M San Antonio.

The Jaguars added another Laredo product as Carolina Coutino will be joining Aguire at A&M San Antonio and lastly Mika Nava will be headed for Ranger College this fall.

Once they had a chance to step to the mic, Nava spoke about how lucky she is to be playing the sport she loves while Salinas talked about seeing others before him signing and gave some words to those underclassmen sitting where he used to be.

Salinas says, “Little did I know that I would be here thanks to my hard work and dedication, so I just want to tell you guys that if you want to be here, than work hard and know that nothing is impossible and that we are all the same, we are no different from you all. We all started at the same spot, so just work hard and be yourself.”

Meanwhile, Nava says, “Any sport at the college level is a privilege, not everyone gets to play so I’m very grateful to have this opportunity to keep playing the sport I love.”

A big congratulations to all four of these Longhorns on this big day!

