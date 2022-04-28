Advertisement

Kansas City Southern continuing with plans on building rail bridge in Laredo

By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A major project that is expected to enhance the flow of commerce is gaining some traction in the Gateway City.

During the recent vision 2022 conference, Kansas City Southern announced they are moving forward with building an international rail bridge parallel to its current railway in Laredo.

Kansas City Southern runs the cross-border railroad between the U.S. and Mexico.

Construction would start at the end of the year and could last about a year and a half.

Mayor Pete Saenz says with this new expansion, train traffic is expected to increase in Laredo.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

File photo
Webb County inmate found dead in his cell
Firefighters injured in rollover accident
Three Laredo Firefighters injured in fire truck rollover
Laredo Police foil human smuggling attempt
Laredo Police find several people inside box truck
LC names sole finalist
Laredo College names sole finalist in its president search
File photo: Father McNaboe Park
Laredo Parks Dept. to hold country concert in the park

Latest News

Laredo Police foil human smuggling attempt
Laredo Police Department Rescues 77 Undocumented Immigrants
Laredo Police Department Rescues 77 Undocumented Immigrants
City Proclaims May as National Tennis Month
City Proclaims May as National Tennis Month
Reyna Bar
Laredo bar banned from selling alcohol
Laredo bar banned from selling alcohol
Laredo bar banned from selling alcohol