Kansas City Southern continuing with plans on building rail bridge in Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A major project that is expected to enhance the flow of commerce is gaining some traction in the Gateway City.

During the recent vision 2022 conference, Kansas City Southern announced they are moving forward with building an international rail bridge parallel to its current railway in Laredo.

Kansas City Southern runs the cross-border railroad between the U.S. and Mexico.

Construction would start at the end of the year and could last about a year and a half.

Mayor Pete Saenz says with this new expansion, train traffic is expected to increase in Laredo.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.