Laredo College one step closer to naming new president

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo college is one step closer to announcing its eighth president after conducting open forums at both college campuses with its presidential finalists last week.

On Thursday, LC Board members must take up a final vote and choose the sole finalist that will take helm of Laredo College.

Dr. Naydeen González-de Jesús, Dr. Pamela Monaco and Dr. Maria “Minita” Ramirez are the three finalists.

The board of trustees met in executive session in March to discuss the status of the presidential search process.

Their nomination was comprised of 20 members which included Laredo College students, staff, administrators, trustees, and community leaders.

This will be the first time in Laredo College’s 75-year history that a woman will be at the helm of the institution in a permanent position as the eighth college president.

However, that does not mean that the finalist will be selected as the new LC president.

The selected finalist will go on a verifying process of 21 days to see if terms and agreements are in place.

If all goes well, the finalist will be announced as the new president of the college in the upcoming days.

Tonight on KGNS News at Ten, LC Board President Lupita Zepeda discusses some of the challenges and expectations for the new president.

