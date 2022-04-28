Advertisement

Laredo Parks Dept. to hold country concert in the park

By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is inviting the community to a good old fashion hoedown this weekend.

As part of its concerts in the park series, the City of Laredo Parks Department will host a concert in the park at Father McNaboe Park located at 201 Zebu Court.

This week’s theme is country, so there will be two country bands, Ricky Ram Band and Kix Garcia Band.

There will be plenty of food vendors and activities for the whole family to enjoy.

The event takes place Saturday, April 30th at 7 p.m.

It’s free and open to the public.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

File photo
Webb County inmate found dead in his cell
Firefighters injured in rollover accident
Three Laredo Firefighters injured in fire truck rollover
Laredo Police foil human smuggling attempt
Laredo Police find several people inside box truck
LC names sole finalist
Laredo College names sole finalist in its president search

Latest News

Laredo Police foil human smuggling attempt
Laredo Police Department Rescues 77 Undocumented Immigrants
Laredo Police Department Rescues 77 Undocumented Immigrants
City Proclaims May as National Tennis Month
City Proclaims May as National Tennis Month
Reyna Bar
Laredo bar banned from selling alcohol
Laredo bar banned from selling alcohol
Laredo bar banned from selling alcohol