Laredo Parks Dept. to hold country concert in the park

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is inviting the community to a good old fashion hoedown this weekend.

As part of its concerts in the park series, the City of Laredo Parks Department will host a concert in the park at Father McNaboe Park located at 201 Zebu Court.

This week’s theme is country, so there will be two country bands, Ricky Ram Band and Kix Garcia Band.

There will be plenty of food vendors and activities for the whole family to enjoy.

The event takes place Saturday, April 30th at 7 p.m.

It’s free and open to the public.

