Man allegedly caught with drugs during traffic stop

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing several charges after police catch him with drugs during a traffic stop.

Laredo Police arrested 27-year-old Agustin Contreras in the case.

The incident happened on Sunday, April 10 at around 4 a.m. when officers were called out to an accident involving injuries at the intersection of Saunders Street and Sanders Avenue.

Officers spoke to both parties involved in the accident and identified Contreras as one of the drivers.

While officers were searching his vehicle, Contreras started to act suspicious.

Authorities say Contreras made a sudden move to throw something underneath the car, which turned out to be a wrap containing a green leafy substance.

Contreras was charged with possession and tampering with evidence and taken to the county jail.

