Advertisement

Man convicted of killing 8-year-old girl set to be executed next month

Virgil Delano Presnell Jr. is set to be executed on May 17 at Georgia's state prison in Jackson.
Virgil Delano Presnell Jr. is set to be executed on May 17 at Georgia's state prison in Jackson.(Georgia Department of Corrections)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 8:38 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia man convicted of killing an 8-year-old girl and raping a 10-year-old girl more than 45 years ago is scheduled to be executed next month.

Georgia Department of Corrections Commissioner Timothy Ward announced Wednesday that Virgil Delano Presnell Jr. is set to be executed on May 17 at the state prison in Jackson.

Presnell, who’s 68, is accused of abducting and attacking the two girls as they walked home from school on May 4, 1976. He was convicted in August 1976 on charges including malice murder, kidnapping and rape and was sentenced to death.

His death sentence was overturned in 1992 but was reinstated in March 1999.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Webb County inmate found dead in his cell
Firefighters injured in rollover accident
Three Laredo Firefighters injured in fire truck rollover
File photo: Father McNaboe Park
Laredo Parks Dept. to hold country concert in the park
Authorities investigating San Antonio shooting
Two dead, one injured in San Antonio shooting
Accident reported on Loop 20
Accident reported on Loop 20 and Casa Blanca

Latest News

Former Tennis player Boris Becker arrives at Southwark Crown Court for sentencing in London,...
Tennis great Boris Becker sentenced to prison
Parliament is where a lawmaker was allegedly caught watching porn.
UK lawmaker suspended over porn-watching claim
Laine Hardy.
‘American Idol’ winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in student dorm
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston....
Amazon reports rare quarterly loss as online shopping slows
Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
Ukraine slams Kyiv attack amid new Mariupol rescue effort