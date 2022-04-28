Advertisement

National Crime Victims’ Rights vigil to be held today

By Heather Sanchez
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Thursday, April 28, Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar, joined by city of Laredo and Webb County leaders, will be holding a candlelight vigil honoring all victims and survivors of crime.

This ceremony will culminate the events the Webb County Sheriff’s Office will be holding for the 2022 National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. Guest speakers will speak about the importance of standing together and ensuring victims of crime are not forgotten.

The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Lake Casa Blanca International State Park Recreation Hall Area.

