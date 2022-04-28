Advertisement

New airline launches services in Nuevo Laredo

By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A new airline launches its services in our sister city.

Viva Aerobus’ planes are now taking off from the Nuevo Laredo International Airport. The biggest attraction this airline carrier is offering are the round-trip routes from and to Nuevo Laredo and Mexico City. Travelers say they are excited for ticket prices to be low, now with more options.

If you want to travel further than Mexico City, Viva Aerobus offers connecting-routes to other major Mexican destinations.

