Advertisement

Police: Customer arrested after stabbing Jimmy John’s employee over sandwich order

Police in North Carolina say Demetris Holeman, 45, has been charged with assault with a deadly...
Police in North Carolina say Demetris Holeman, 45, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon.(High Point Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 7:54 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGH POINT, N.C. (Gray News) - Police in North Carolina are investigating a stabbing that occurred earlier this week at a local fast-food restaurant.

The High Point Police Department said officers were called to a Jimmy John’s location on Main Street Monday night with reports of an employee who was stabbed.

Police said customer Demetris Holeman, 45, came to the store to complain about her order that evening. She then threw several items at an employee and stabbed her with an edged weapon.

According to police, workers told them that Holeman was known to staff and had previously been refused service.

Authorities said the 16-year-old female employee was taken to Moses Cone Hospital for treatment.

High Point police said Holeman was later arrested at her home and is facing charges that include assault with a deadly weapon and injury to real property for the damages to the store.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Webb County inmate found dead in his cell
Firefighters injured in rollover accident
Three Laredo Firefighters injured in fire truck rollover
File photo: Father McNaboe Park
Laredo Parks Dept. to hold country concert in the park
Authorities investigating San Antonio shooting
Two dead, one injured in San Antonio shooting
Accident reported on Loop 20
Accident reported on Loop 20 and Casa Blanca

Latest News

Former Tennis player Boris Becker arrives at Southwark Crown Court for sentencing in London,...
Tennis great Boris Becker sentenced to prison
Parliament is where a lawmaker was allegedly caught watching porn.
UK lawmaker suspended over porn-watching claim
Laine Hardy.
‘American Idol’ winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in student dorm
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston....
Amazon reports rare quarterly loss as online shopping slows
Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
Ukraine slams Kyiv attack amid new Mariupol rescue effort