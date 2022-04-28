Taking back pill-day

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Drug Enforcement Administration is giving families the chance to safely get expired medications out of their homes as safely as possible. The DEA is teaming up with SCAN (Serving Children and Adults in Need) for the return of the “Pill Take-back Initiative.”

Officials say this is a safe alternative as opposed to flushing them down the toilet potentially contaminating the water supply or just throwing them in the trash.

It also removes the risk of those drugs from falling into smaller hands. Veronica Jimenez with SCAN says, ”this is happening a lot where kids, teenagers, are getting medications from their grandparents, from home, and sometimes we have so much medication that we don’t know what’s there. So, we don’t really notice they’re taking some. This is why it’s so important to have less medication at home and dispose of it properly.”

Crews will be working from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 30. The locations where crews will be taking unwanted medications are listed below:

Pill take-back locations in Laredo (KGNS)

Crews suggest labels with identifying information be removed from prescription bottles and that the containers be placed in a plastic bag beforehand.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.