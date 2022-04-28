Advertisement

Tecos get the W during opening day at UniTrade

By Ryan Bailey
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was a big win for the home team over at UniTrade Stadium Wednesday night as the Tecos of los dos Laredos opened up their home slate north of the border taking on Monclova.

Los dos Laredos in their third opening day of the season after starting off on the road and then opening in Nuevo Laredo and finally UniTrade.

It was a tie game all the way into the bottom of the fourth when the Tecolotes were able to scratch across a run and put it on the board.

The Tecos secured a four to three win.

They will go for the series sweep on Thursday back in Nuevo Laredo and then the Tecos will be back in town Friday to start up a series with Laguna.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

File photo
Webb County inmate found dead in his cell
Firefighters injured in rollover accident
Three Laredo Firefighters injured in fire truck rollover
Laredo Police foil human smuggling attempt
Laredo Police find several people inside box truck
LC names sole finalist
Laredo College names sole finalist in its president search
File photo: Father McNaboe Park
Laredo Parks Dept. to hold country concert in the park

Latest News

Zapata Hawks lose to La Feria
Hawks fall in extra innings to open playoffs
Thursday sports 4/29/2022
Thursday sports 4/28/2022
Panthers ready to make history
Panthers ready to make history
Panthers ready to make history
Panthers ready to make history
South ends season topping rival Wolves
South ends season topping rival Wolves