Tecos get the W during opening day at UniTrade

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was a big win for the home team over at UniTrade Stadium Wednesday night as the Tecos of los dos Laredos opened up their home slate north of the border taking on Monclova.

Los dos Laredos in their third opening day of the season after starting off on the road and then opening in Nuevo Laredo and finally UniTrade.

It was a tie game all the way into the bottom of the fourth when the Tecolotes were able to scratch across a run and put it on the board.

The Tecos secured a four to three win.

They will go for the series sweep on Thursday back in Nuevo Laredo and then the Tecos will be back in town Friday to start up a series with Laguna.

