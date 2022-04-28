Three Laredo Firefighters injured in fire truck rollover

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Three firefighters are injured after a rollover accident on Mines Road.

The accident happened on Wednesday, April 27 during the mid-afternoon hours.

According to a statement from the City of Laredo, the fire truck was involved in a single vehicle rollover while returning from a call.

The fire truck was from fire station 13 and three firefighters are currently being treated for injuries sustained in the crash.

The Fire Department resources are being diverted to ensure fire station 13 is fully operational.

