Travis Scott announces first post-Astroworld festival performances

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Rapper Travis Scott is set to headline the Sau Paulo weekend of the Primavera Sound Festival on November 6.

He’s performed in smaller venues, but this is his first big show since the AstroWorld tragedy in Houston that killed ten people including one Laredoan.

The concert is expected to draw more than 100,000 people.

Scott is expected to play three shows in total; Sao Paulo, Buenos Aires and Santiago, Chile.

TMZ is reporting that Scott will be announcing three U.S. festival performances soon.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.