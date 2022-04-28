Advertisement

Travis Scott announces first post-Astroworld festival performances

By NBC News
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Rapper Travis Scott is set to headline the Sau Paulo weekend of the Primavera Sound Festival on November 6.

He’s performed in smaller venues, but this is his first big show since the AstroWorld tragedy in Houston that killed ten people including one Laredoan.

The concert is expected to draw more than 100,000 people.

Scott is expected to play three shows in total; Sao Paulo, Buenos Aires and Santiago, Chile.

TMZ is reporting that Scott will be announcing three U.S. festival performances soon.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

File photo
Webb County inmate found dead in his cell
Firefighters injured in rollover accident
Three Laredo Firefighters injured in fire truck rollover
Laredo Police foil human smuggling attempt
Laredo Police find several people inside box truck
Reyna Bar
Laredo bar banned from selling alcohol
LC names sole finalist
Laredo College names sole finalist in its president search

Latest News

The White House Correspondents’ Association dinner returns Saturday night. It features Joe...
Correspondents’ gala offers political normalcy despite COVID
Sixty-two House members have endorsed a bill from Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger that would...
Dems hone populist appeal with proposed stock trading ban
FILE - Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose speaks to the Fairfield County Lincoln Republican...
GOP election-deniers elevate races for secretary of state
A Cochiti Fire Department vehicle heads towards a plume of smoke from the Cerro Pelado Fire...
More evacuations expected near dangerous Southwest wildfires
Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
Ukraine fights to hold off Russian advances in south, east