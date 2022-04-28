A Trend to Temperatures Typical of May

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Gulf air in the lower 5,000′ of the atmosphere capped by warmer desert air above will bring low clouds during the next several mornings. Each afternoon, some of the warm dry desert air higher up will partially stir away the clouds into scattered, higher based cumulus clouds. As the drier air above stirs in a bit more each day, temperatures will edge higher up into the 90′s. A cold front will approach our area next Thursday night, bringing a chance of showers.

