Two dead, one injured in San Antonio shooting

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities in San Antonio are investigating a shooting that left two people dead and one critically injured Wednesday night.

The suspect allegedly approached the victims in their vehicle, pulled out a gun and opened fire.

Two of them were killed on site.

The third was taken to the hospital.

The motive for the incident is not known at this time and the shooter remains at large.

