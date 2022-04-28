Advertisement

Two dead, one injured in San Antonio shooting

By CNN Newsource
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities in San Antonio are investigating a shooting that left two people dead and one critically injured Wednesday night.

The suspect allegedly approached the victims in their vehicle, pulled out a gun and opened fire.

Two of them were killed on site.

The third was taken to the hospital.

The motive for the incident is not known at this time and the shooter remains at large.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

File photo
Webb County inmate found dead in his cell
Firefighters injured in rollover accident
Three Laredo Firefighters injured in fire truck rollover
Laredo Police foil human smuggling attempt
Laredo Police find several people inside box truck
Reyna Bar
Laredo bar banned from selling alcohol
LC names sole finalist
Laredo College names sole finalist in its president search

Latest News

take back day kgns
Drug Take Back Day
take back day kgns
take back day kgns
Laredo Police foil human smuggling attempt
Laredo Police Department Rescues 77 Undocumented Immigrants
Laredo Police Department Rescues 77 Undocumented Immigrants
City Proclaims May as National Tennis Month
City Proclaims May as National Tennis Month