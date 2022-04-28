Woman wanted for allegedly stealing vehicle and child’s jewelry

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Local authorities need your help locating a woman who is wanted for a slew of charges including robbery and injury to a child.

Laredo Police are searching for 20-year-old Estela Deliah Trevino for a robbery that happened on Feb. 18 at the 5600 block of St. David Lane.

Officers met with a victim who stated that Trevino had just moved in and stole her vehicle, a white 2012 Chrysler 300 and took her six-year-old’s jewelry by force.

The case was presented to the District Attorney’s Office who believed there was sufficient evidence to approve three arrest warrants.

Trevino is facing a $65,000 bond.

If you have any information on her whereabouts you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous and you may qualify for a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.