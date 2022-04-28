Advertisement

Woman wanted for allegedly stealing vehicle and child’s jewelry

By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Local authorities need your help locating a woman who is wanted for a slew of charges including robbery and injury to a child.

Laredo Police are searching for 20-year-old Estela Deliah Trevino for a robbery that happened on Feb. 18 at the 5600 block of St. David Lane.

Officers met with a victim who stated that Trevino had just moved in and stole her vehicle, a white 2012 Chrysler 300 and took her six-year-old’s jewelry by force.

The case was presented to the District Attorney’s Office who believed there was sufficient evidence to approve three arrest warrants.

Trevino is facing a $65,000 bond.

If you have any information on her whereabouts you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous and you may qualify for a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

File photo
Webb County inmate found dead in his cell
Firefighters injured in rollover accident
Three Laredo Firefighters injured in fire truck rollover
Laredo Police foil human smuggling attempt
Laredo Police find several people inside box truck
LC names sole finalist
Laredo College names sole finalist in its president search
File photo: Father McNaboe Park
Laredo Parks Dept. to hold country concert in the park

Latest News

Laredo Police foil human smuggling attempt
Laredo Police Department Rescues 77 Undocumented Immigrants
Laredo Police Department Rescues 77 Undocumented Immigrants
City Proclaims May as National Tennis Month
City Proclaims May as National Tennis Month
Reyna Bar
Laredo bar banned from selling alcohol
Laredo bar banned from selling alcohol
Laredo bar banned from selling alcohol