Laredo Police Department Rescues 77 Undocumented Immigrants

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - On Friday, April 29, 2022, Noor Mohamud Ahmed (Age 29) was arrested and charged with attempt of Smuggling and Likelihood of Serious Bodily Injury, after 77 undocumented immigrants were found in a vehicle he was driving.

The arrest came from an anonymous tip received by Laredo Police Department’s Emergency Communications, in which an individual reported seeing a cargo-style truck with people climbing in the back of the trailer.

A description of the vehicle was provided to police, and a short time later, officers spotted the 2014 Freightliner traveling Northbound on Interstate 35 by Lafayette, near Village Boulevard. The officer was able to catch up with the vehicle and proceeded to initiate a traffic stop on the truck.

Through the course of the traffic stop and investigation, the undocumented individuals were found inside the box of the trailer.

Officers then cut a padlock securing the box and were able to identify and rescue the 77 undocumented immigrants inside. They were given water, while waiting for Laredo Fire Department Paramedics to arrive on the scene.

The immigrants were then turned over to the custody of United States Border Patrol Agents for processing.

