Advertisement

Magnitude 2.8 earthquake rattles St. Louis, USGS reports

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.8 earthquake in St. Louis County Friday...
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.8 earthquake in St. Louis County Friday afternoon.(KMOV staff)
By KMOV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - A 2.8 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Missouri Friday evening about 22 miles outside of downtown St. Louis.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported the quake struck near Fenton, Missouri, at about 5:30 p.m locally.

KMOV reports multiple residents felt the earthquake in St. Louis County and told news crews that they felt shaking or heard a large boom.

There were no immediate reports of major damage from the earthquake.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reyna Bar
Laredo bar banned from selling alcohol
It was a big day for Ryan Tovar as he signs on to play at TAMSA starting next fall.
Mustangs Tovar Signs with Jaguars
Laredo Police foil human smuggling attempt
Laredo Police find several people inside box truck
Laredo Police foil human smuggling attempt
Laredo Police Department Rescues 77 Undocumented Immigrants
LC names sole finalist
Laredo College names sole finalist in its president search

Latest News

Ukrainian officials have said that up to 1,000 civilians are living with soldiers beneath a...
Evacuations underway in Mariupol; Pelosi visits Ukraine
Shyla Heidelburg, 25, was arrested and charged with child neglect after a child was found...
Woman charged with child neglect after 3-year-old found sleeping on sidewalk
The Judds - Naomi and Wynonna Judd
Judds, Ray Charles to be inducted into Country Hall of Fame
Hollywood actress and UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie visits a boarding school and a...
WATCH: Angelina Jolie visits children at boarding school in Ukraine
Hollywood actress and UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie visits a boarding school and a...
Angelina Jolie visits school and medical institution in Ukraine