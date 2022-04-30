Drug Take Back Day

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Overdose deaths in the United States rose 16% over last year, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration; that’s more than 290 daily deaths as a result of the misuse and abuse of opioids.

For more than a decade now, the DEA has been trying to tackle these numbers through a community-based initiative called Take Back Day.

Twice a year the DEA collects unwanted medication from the public. It’s a preventative measure that the federal organization hopes will further reduce drug-related violence.

The DEA is partnering with local non-profit SCAN to take in unneeded medication on Saturday, April 30th.

Katherine Brown, Diversion Program Manager for the DEA, says they will be collecting all types of medication. “We will not accept liquids. We do not accept syringes,” said Brown. “We (will) accept vapes. You can bring your vapes, but we do ask that you take out the cartridges,” she added.

The public shouldn’t worry about the kind of medication they drop off, according to Brown. “This is strictly anonymous. There are no questions asked when people come, and decide to dispose of these substances. We do not care what’s on the label,” she said. “If you don’t feel comfortable with keeping your name on there, that’s perfectly fine, you can scratch it off, but I promise you that DEA will not be looking at those particular things,” Brown added.

Last year, the DEA collected over 1,300 pounds of pharmaceuticals from people in Laredo.

The DEA and SCAN will be at the Laredo Fire Department Administration Building, KGNS parking lot, and Laredo College South Campus on Saturday, April 30th from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

If you’re unable to make it out, the organization encourages people to visit their website to check for year-round collection sites.

