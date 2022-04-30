UISD and Laredo Crime Stoppers share prom safety tips

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -One of the most anticipated nights for a high school student is quickly approaching. Before you know it hundreds of Laredo students will be dressing up for prom night.

However, before that happens police and United ISD officials are warning students about how this memorable night can quickly turn dangerous.

On Friday, with the help of Laredo Crime Stoppers, students at United High School were given tips on how to stay safe on prom night. Professionals went over the dangers of several topics such as underage drinking, driving while intoxicated, and consent.

“No means no and they need to understand vocalize that to their date, partner, or anyone else,” said Annette Perez, the UISD Director of Student Relations and Discipline Management. “We also talked about letting their parents know about their location. It is important that they tell them about their whereabouts. They can drop a pin and let them know what the activities are. if at any time they feel uncomfortable to trust their gut feeling” she said.

Friday’s presentation was given to United senior girls, and the senior boys will get it on a later day.

UISD does plan to offer prom safety presentation at other schools.

