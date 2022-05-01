City Council to address recent water line breaks

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - City council seeks answers to recent water line breaks in town.

Over a week ago families in Laredo were left with little or no water. This affected their daily routines.

This Monday a topic in the city council’s agenda is the potential reasoning behind the last water main breaks. The City Utility Director Arturo Garcia said there have been a couple of breaks in water lines.

“We have incidents that which some of our contractors have been hitting some of our water lines, in fact, just recently they hit a 12-inch water line, and also, we had a 6-inch water line that was hit on the neighborhood. Some of these fiber optic cables that are being installed, we have contractors digging underground and are hitting some of our lines,” said

The agenda item was brought up by council members for District 5 Ruben Gutierrez Jr.

