Hot, Humid, and Breezy

By Richard Berler
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cooler, drier airmass is going by to our north through the northern half of Texas, leaving us in a warm, humid, gulf airmass. Another cooler airmass will move out of the Rockies on Tuesday, and will also pass by to our north. A wave in the upper level wind flow will approach Thursday evening, promoting rising air that could bring a thundershower in from the high terrain of Mexico Thursday night. Tropical air this week.

