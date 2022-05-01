Advertisement

World Trade Bridge Expansion Plans to be discussed in City Council

By Lisely Garza
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Officials met to sign a letter of commitment.

Laredo’s Mayor Pete Saenz, U.S Congressman Henry Cuellar, and Tamaulipas Governor Francisco Javier Garcia Cabeza De Vaca met. They signed a letter of commitment and financial support for the world trade bridge expansion project. This will be an agenda item for the city council meeting on Monday.

It will consist of increasing more southbound and northbound lanes to bridge four. This could bring better economic benefits to the city. City of Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz said people can expect city federal and international leaders to submit the full application agreement letter by the end of the week.

“The fact that we want to make this bridge, in particular, more efficient by adding not only the lanes here but also the fast lanes and more exit lanes and just make it easier to get in and get out,” said Saenz

Congressman Cuellar said the application will help them move the project.

The project could start its construction by December 2024. A U.S. Presidential permit application must be filled. It’s expected to be issued by the fall of 2022.

