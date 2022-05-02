“Be the Light Empowerment Center” honors Judge Kazen’s legacy

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Getting a second chance is not always easy but one group of people have made it their mission to ensure those people get a fresh new start.

This new project pays honor to a man who believed in second chances.

Marking the one-year anniversary of the passing of U.S. District Judge George P. Kazen; elected officials, judges, community members and members of the legal community gathered to witness the opening of the ‘George P. Kazen, “Be the Light Empowerment Center”.

The center is a vision that began shortly after the judge’s passing, making sure that what he cared about would live on.

U.S. District Court Judge Diana Saldana says, “Judge Kazen always valued human life, he valued every individual, I think anyone who knew him and saw him in court knew the value that he gave to each individual person.”

With a mission to empower each person coming out of jail to begin a new life, the center will work with other agencies in giving these individuals the tools and resources they need to get their life back on track.

“We’re going to be able to reach out to our community partners in order to help them resume build, have interviewing techniques, we’ve got the ability to dress them for success as well, so we’ll be able to pretty much put everything together so that they can be successful”, said Saldana.

A mission, Judge Saldana says is all Judge Kazen wanted for those who had seen the light and were ready for a second chance.

“We have a lot of people here who have the same type of vision and we’re asking our community leaders and organizations to be the light”, said Saldana.

Individuals coming out of incarceration are supervised by officers with the federal probation department.

Through their capacity, they are able to identify those individuals who need this assistance.

If you’d like to donate gently used business attire for men or women or even have an organization interested in partnering with the empowerment center, you can contact Rick Chapa with the federal probation department.

