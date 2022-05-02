Advertisement

Cleaning crews will be out in the Precinct Two area to help clear away trash

The public is asked to make the trash accessible to crews by the street for ease of removal.
By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -People living in the Precinct Two area will be getting a chance to get rid of any clutter, thanks to a campaign from Webb County.

Crews will be in Pueblo Nuevo on Tuesday, May 3rd. The following day, crews will be out at San Carlos I and II, Ranchitos 359, and the Laredo Ranchettes. Then on Thursday, May 5th, they’re going to be at the Tanquecitos I and II, Los Altos, Tierra Bonita, and Old Milwaukee. Then on Monday, May 9th, they’re going to be in Bruni, and Oilton on Tuesday, May 10th.

Also, crews will not handle hazardous material.

