Councilmember hopes to address recent waterline issues

File photo: City of Laredo waterline break
File photo: City of Laredo waterline break(KGNS)
By Brenda Camacho
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A council member is hoping to get to the bottom of the recent water line breaks.

On the agenda for Monday’s City Council meeting is an item from District Five Councilmember Ruben Gutierrez Jr.

Gutierrez is requesting an explanation on the past three recent water line breaks.

KGNS has spoken to the City of Laredo Utilities Director Arturo Garcia about the issue and he says that private contractors are hitting city water lines which is causing service interruptions in certain neighborhoods.

Garcia has wanted to increase fines against contractors for these issues.

Gutierrez is also asking management to explain why council isn’t being notified of these issues.

