Early voting for Texas constitutional amendments underway

Early voting underway for constitutional amendments
Early voting underway for constitutional amendments(KGNS)
By Alex Cano
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Early voting continues throughout the State of Texas and there are two constitutional amendments on the ballot.

One would allow the state to lower property tax limits on the homes of the elderly or disabled.

The other would increase the homestead exemption for school district property taxes from $25,000 to $40,000 dollars.

Last week we spoke with the Webb County Elections Administrator who said only a few dozen people have voted locally so far.

Early voting continues this week.

Election Day is on May 7.

