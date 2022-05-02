High Speed chase northbound I-35 by Encinal Police Department

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A car traveled over 120 miles per hour evading a traffic stop

A minor traffic stop on Interstate 35 lead to a high-speed vehicle chase by the Encinal Police Department.

On Saturday a gray car traveled northbound at over 120 miles per hour. The Texas Department of Public Safety assisted by setting spikes at mile marker 48.

The vehicle chase continued for 20 miles and came to a stop. The car crashed into median cables.

A 20-year-old male jumped out of the window attempting to escape. But he was chased down by law enforcement and a handgun was apprehended.

Encinal Police say the man was medically evaluated for his injuries and then taken to the LaSalle County jail.

