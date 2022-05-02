Hot and Humid, Desert Heat Next Weekend

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cold front moving into northern Texas will stall out near the Hill Country during Tuesday, leaving us in the warm humid gulf air. A deep enough layer of gulf humidity will exist for a low cloud deck Tuesday morning, but thin enough where drier air above will stir in with daytime heating, bringing clearing afternoon skies. A weak wave in the upper level wind flow will bring a slight chance of a thundershower Wednesday night or Thursday morning. Desert heat follows.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.