Hot and Humid, Desert Heat Next Weekend

By Richard Berler
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cold front moving into northern Texas will stall out near the Hill Country during Tuesday, leaving us in the warm humid gulf air. A deep enough layer of gulf humidity will exist for a low cloud deck Tuesday morning, but thin enough where drier air above will stir in with daytime heating, bringing clearing afternoon skies. A weak wave in the upper level wind flow will bring a slight chance of a thundershower Wednesday night or Thursday morning. Desert heat follows.

